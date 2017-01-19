Haiti president-elect dismisses money laundering allegations

1:12 Video: 'El Chapo' gets fingerprinted Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 A Stetson Hat for President Trump

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:50 Jamie Dixon: Even in a loss, TCU made a statement

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

0:57 Pattonville mom and her girls prep cow for stock show