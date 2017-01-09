German lawmaker's sex-on-prescription idea draws criticism

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

0:50 Mavs coach Rick Carlisle talks about decision making down stretch

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark