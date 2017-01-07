Czech government tells its citizens how to fight terrorists: Shoot them yourselves

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

2:52 One taken to hospital following two-alarm townhome fire in Arlington

0:28 Dads and dogs drag sledders in North Carolina

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this