Clashes erupt as Sri Lankans protest China port deal

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and jello Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

0:27 Snow blows through downtown Fort Worth

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

1:39 Cliburn auditions begin in London

2:24 Girls Soccer: Paschal gets a 5-1 win over San Antonio Incarnate Word in National Elite Prep Showcase