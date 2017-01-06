Police brace for Sri Lanka rally against port lease to China

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:29 U.S. Army Bowl national combine

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and jello

0:27 Snow blows through downtown Fort Worth

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story