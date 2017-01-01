Officer killed, inmates escape in attack on Bahrain prison

1:28 Arlington Bowie grabs berth in FWISD title game over Wyatt Pause

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets

1:19 Ezekiel Elliott focused on wins, not records

0:36 Matthew McConaughey goes back to school, this time to teach

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill