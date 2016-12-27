Man trampled to death at quinceañera where ‘everyone’ was invited

A man was killed in Mexico on Monday during a girl’s quinceañera that thousands of people attended after the “open” invitation went viral online, according to reports.
The video invitation for Rubi Ibarra’s quinceañera, intended only for close friends and family, was shared among millions of people online because in the video, her father said “everyone is cordially invited.”
CNN reported that 66-year-old Felix Pena, who worked at a local stable and raced horses, was trampled to death during a horse race at the party.
After the invitation was spread around the world, more than a million people sent in RSVPs indicating they were coming, and thousands actually showed up to Rubi’s 15th birthday party Monday in La Joya, Mexico, which is near San Diego and Tijuana at the U.S. border with Mexico at the Pacific coast.
