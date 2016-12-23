Turkish police detain senior pro-Kurdish party lawmaker

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

2:38 Mother and daughter arrested speak in front of police station

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

1:03 Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:48 Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's candy hunt in QB Dak Prescott's locker