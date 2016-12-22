Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdication wish

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:03 Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

2:38 Mother and daughter arrested speak in front of police station

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

1:04 Roger Staubach praises Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott