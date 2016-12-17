Reversing Cuba policy seen as a punch in the gut to Latin America

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:37 Aledo QB Dillon Davis talks about Bearcats' 7th state title

2:07 Keeping up with the Joneses at the state semifinals

2:31 Aledo finishes off a perfect run to a Texas state title

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

2:19 DeSoto extends its season with win over Cedar Hill

0:56 Aledo coach Steve Wood talks about the Bearcats' 7th state title

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording