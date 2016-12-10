Tokyo breaks ground on new 2020 Olympics National Stadium

19:22 Episode 19: Titletown, Texas Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:40 Randy Gregory 'hurt a lot of people' with suspension, Cowboys owner says

2:17 Jerry Jones talks about progress made by Randy Gregory

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story