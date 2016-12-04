New Zealand Prime Minister John Key resigns after 8 years

1:08 CFP's Kirby Hocutt weighs in on Big Ten challenge Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:24 TCU Coach Gary Patterson: This "offense needs to grow up."

0:57 TCU LB Sammy Douglas: "we're supposed to protect The Carter and we didn't do such a good job."

0:39 TCU's Patterson on the loss to K-State

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

9:16 Titletown, TX., episode 16: Thankful for Playoff Football