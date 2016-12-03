World

December 3, 2016 10:31 PM

Malaysian PM leads protest against 'genocide' of Rohingya

The Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has led a protest rally against what he called a "genocide" of Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar.

Najib says Sunday's rally at a stadium Kuala Lumpur in Muslim-majority Malaysia sends a strong message to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government that "enough is enough" as he vowed to fight for the rights of the Rohingya.

He said: "The world cannot stand by and watch genocide taking place."

The plight of Rohingya in predominantly-Buddhist Myanmar has galvanized Muslims in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Some critics accuse Najib, who is grappling with a financial scandal, of using the rally to win the support of the country's Muslim Malays ahead of general elections due in 2018.

