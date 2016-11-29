World

November 29, 2016 10:32 PM

Australian theme park to reopen 6 weeks after 4 deaths

The Associated Press
GOLD COAST, Australia

An Australian theme park said Wednesday that it will reopen more than six weeks after four people died in a ride malfunction.

Dreamworld on Queensland state's Gold Coast will reopen to the public with several of its rides operating on Dec. 10, the park owner Ardent Leisure Group told the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Thunder River Rapids ride, in which four people died when a raft overturned on Oct. 25, will never reopen.

The rest of Dreamworld's rides will progressively open as they are signed off as part of a safety review, the company said.

