Brazilian soccer tragedy ripples through Washington

0:52 TCU Coach Gary Patterson has stuck around for 19 seasons due to this attitude about job openings Pause

3:04 Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the Cowboys-Vikings game

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:35 TCU Director of Volleyball Jill Kramer is taking the Horned Frogs back to the NCAA Tournament

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:03 TCU Coach Gary Patterson: Coaches playing this week are "behind the 8-ball" in recruiting

0:21 Woman caught stealing package from porch in north Fort Worth

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas