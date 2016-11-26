The Latest: US House leader urges remembering Castro cruelty

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro? Pause

3:28 Kennedale slips by Midlothian Heritage 49-47 and into state quarterfinals

2:49 Cedar Hill eliminates Mansfield from 6A Div. II playoffs, 56-28

1:00 TCU's Sawyer on Frogs' young RBs

0:52 TCU QB Sawyer on 97-yard TD drive

1:05 TCU's Patterson on team's young RBs, bright future

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:08 Are you texting and driving? It could be deadly

1:06 TCU's Patterson on the win over Texas