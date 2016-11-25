If they believe in Santa, they may not believe you in the future

1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery Pause

0:37 Thunderstorms can trigger asthma and allergies

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener