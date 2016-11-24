‘All I had was me undies on’: Barely dressed man chases down crash suspect

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant Pause

2:50 What Thanksgiving dinner in space looks like

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:03 Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:52 Happy Thanksgiving from Fort Worth PD mounted patrol