The Latest: Hurricane Otto weakens to Category 1 storm

0:37 Thunderstorms can trigger asthma and allergies Pause

1:47 Check out the tailgating scene at AT&T Stadium before Cowboys/Redskins

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind