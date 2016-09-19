North Korea says successfully ground tests new rocket engine

1:51 Dak Prescott talks rookie record, Tony Romo Pause

4:26 Matthew McConaughey discusses his Just Keep Livin foundation Monday at Rangers Youth Ballpark

2:21 Matthew McConaughey and Prince Fielder talk to students about the Just Keep Livin' Foundation

1:49 Up - Official Pixar Trailer

0:42 Fort Worth Play of the Year Entry: Mansfield Summit's third-quarter jump ball

0:43 Fort Worth Play of the Year entry: Waxahachie's big-gain connection

2:28 Lawsuit accuses car dealer of playing role in crash that killed 3

2:37 TCU coach Gary Patterson displeased with Horned Frogs' attitude in 41-20 win over Iowa State

0:25 Tonya Couch "affluenza teen" mom at brief court appearance

2:01 Two minutes with Roy Jones Jr following Canelo-Smith fight