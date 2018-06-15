Woman causes destruction at Planet Fitness, hurls computer at an employee, video shows

One woman's trip to the gym ended with a brawl and destruction, video shows.
A pair of videos posted to Facebook by Alexia Delange show an unidentified woman threatening to kill a Planet Fitness employee in Grand Rapids, Michigan before she starts throwing objects at the man — including a desktop computer.
She continues to threaten and shout expletives at the worker, the video shows, and then lunges at him. She tumbles to the floor but gets back up and throws some punches. The video shows the employee deflecting the attacks.
"Let's go," she shouts.
She then appears to blame the worker for the confrontation.
"Everyone saw that, he hit me!" she says. "Lost your job!"
Warning: The video below has explicit language.
In the second video she is seen behind the front desk as she rips down another computer and says "wanna touch me?
She then pours a bucket of Tootsie Rolls on the floor before heading out the door, the video shows. As noted by Business Insider, the gym offers Tootsie Rolls at its front desk in its many locations across the U.S.
Warning: The video below has explicit language.
Police arrested the 20-year-old woman after incident, which happened on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., and charged her with malicious destruction of property, according to Fox17. The worker in the video didn't press charges.
Earlier this month, a woman became "irate" when staff told her she couldn't use equipment at a Toronto Goodlife Fitness gym because she wasn't a member, police say. A video shows her using a dumbbell to smash a treadmill at the gym in Canada.
In another incident from August 2017, a man was caught on camera causing havoc in a California 7-Eleven after a clerk refused to sell him beer, according to The Associated Press.
Another woman smashed a window in Popeyes when she found that the $4 Wicked Good Deal — which comes with Wicked Chicken strips, a buttermilk biscuit, dipping sauce and a side — didn't include a soda, police say.
An employee at the Popeyes in New York described her as "extremely drunk."
"Hopefully they find her," the employee told NBC4. "I don't want her in this store."
Comments