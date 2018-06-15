AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thursday, June 14, 2018. They were taking part in the Poor People's Campaign march, on the 50th anniversary of the original campaign, which was inspired by a speech made by the Rev. Martin Luther King a few days before he was killed in April 1968. Several groups organized Thursday's march in Erie, including the Erie Benedictines for Peace, Erie County United and the Erie chapter of the NAACP, among others. Erie Times-News via AP Christopher Millette