Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr arrested on rape charges

FILE - In this July 12, 2013 file photo, New York Jets tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. talks to reporters after a workout organized by quarterback Mark Sanchez in Mission Viejo, Calif. Winslow has been arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes on the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports sheriff's deputies arrested Winslow on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at his home in the San Diego suburb of Encinitas. He was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape and single counts of forcible sodomy, oral copulation and indecent exposure. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo