Watch this NC school receptionist belt out a song over intercom on last day of school

A North Carolina high school receptionist serenaded her students on their last day of class before summer break on Wednesday.

Regina Ballard, who works at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, posted a video of her singing Etta James' "At Last" over the intercom to students headed for summer vacation.

"I love my job, y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands and family, sooo... here it is... At Last!!!" she wrote on a Facebook post where she shared a video of her performance.

More than 41,000 people had watched the video within about 24 hours. Hundreds had shared and commented on it.

In the video, Ballard picks up the phone and activates the intercom system.

"It's 3 o'clock y'all. At 3:15, it's official," she said, before cuing the music and her amazing voice.

Ballard took some artistic license with James' lyrics.

"At last, summer break has come along," she sang.