Spacewalking astronauts set up TVs for arriving ships

In this photo provided by NASA, from left, astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel set up TVs for new crew capsules at the International Space Station, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Their main job involves installing a pair of high-definition TV cameras. The cameras are meant to provide sharp views of commercial crew capsules coming in to dock. Until SpaceX and Boeing start flying astronauts, NASA must rely solely on Russian capsules for getting to and from the 250-mile-high outpost. (NASA via AP)