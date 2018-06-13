After 'sex puppy' role playing rape arrest, he answered cops with a 'woof,' they say

Two men from northwest Arkansas are accused of drugging and raping a victim they were grooming to be their "sex puppy," authorities say.
That victim escaped from Jacob Lester's home in Fayetteville on Saturday, police say in a KNWA report. Neither the identity nor the gender of that victim has been released by police, but when deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department arrived to interview the victim, the person was wearing nothing but a jock strap and a blanket, and had severe whip marks on their back and buttocks, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the station.
The victim went nearly 2.5 miles on foot before someone in the nearby town of Goshen opened their door and let the victim call police from their home.
Lester, 26, and Benjamin Mooney, 31, who had been living with Lester for three weeks, drugged and raped the victim for two days in a "pup play training" role-play scenario in which the "training" involved making the victim sexually submissive to them, the affidavit says.
Lester and Mooney used the prescription drug Haldol, an antipsychotic medicine used to treat schizophrenia, to drug their victim, according to police in a KFSM report.
The victim willingly came to Lester's home for sex Thursday, police say, but the meet-up became increasingly uncomfortable as the victim was whipped and drugged further and further into sexual submission.
While Lester admitted to giving the victim the Haldol, he told police that Mooney was the one in charge of the "pup play training" and that the three would have sex between Mooney's "training" sessions, the affidavit states. The two agreed to be interviewed about the alleged abduction and rape after the victim notified sheriff's deputies Saturday.
During that interview, according to KNWA, when police asked Mooney whether he understood his rights, he answered with a "woof."
That's because Mooney believes he has three personalities: a sex puppy, a sex slave and a person, according to WFSM. He told police that answering with a "woof" meant that his sex puppy personality understood the question and the legal implications.
He also told police that the victim wanted to learn about becoming a sex puppy, and the beatings were part of the requisite training, according to the affidavit.
Lester and Mooney remained in Washington County Jail on Wednesday, charged with rape and false imprisonment, according to jail records. Lester's bond has been set at $500,000, and Mooney's has been set at $100,000.
Lester's next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for July 16. Mooney's is scheduled for July 18.
Comments