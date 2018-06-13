AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies
SINGAPORE (AP) — A day after their historic summit, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un returned to their respective strongholds Wednesday — but to far different receptions.
In Pyongyang, the North Korean autocrat woke up to state media's enthusiastic claims of a victorious meeting with the U.S. president; photos of him standing side-by-side with Trump on the world stage were splashed across newspapers. Trump, meanwhile, faced questions about whether he gave away too much in return for far too little when he bestowed a new legitimacy on Kim's rule and agreed, at Pyongyang's request, to end war games with Seoul that the allies had long portrayed as crucial to Asian safety.
As the top U.S. diplomat jetted to South Korea for follow-up talks Wednesday, much of Asia was still trying to process the whirlwind events of the day before.
There was, at times, a surreal quality to the carefully staged, five-hour meeting of two men who'd been threatening each other with nuclear war and insulting each other's mental and physical attributes just months before. Trump repeatedly praised Kim's negotiating skills and their new relationship and expressed hope for "a bright new future" for Kim's impoverished nation.
But there were worries, especially in Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt U.S. military exercises with South Korea, which the North has long claimed were invasion preparations. That concession to Kim appeared to catch the Pentagon and officials in Seoul off guard, and some South Koreans were alarmed.
___
Iran deal comparisons cloud Trump's North Korea summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's triumphant assertions about the success of the unprecedented Singapore summit are being met with skepticism and outright derision from critics seizing on the contradiction between his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and his willingness to accept vague pledges from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
White House officials have repeatedly stressed that this week's meeting in Singapore is the beginning, not the end, of a process that Trump's team argues could have only been jump-started with the face-to-face meeting. The Singapore summit set out broad goals to be met in the coming months while the Iran deal, signed by President Barack Obama in 2015 and approved by seven nations, was an imperfect end to 18 months of negotiations, they say. Criticism that Tuesday's commitment does not include specifics on denuclearization and verification is too early, they argue.
"While I am glad the president and Kim Jong Un were able to meet, it is difficult to determine what of concrete nature has occurred," said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said he wanted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will lead the follow-on negotiations, to explain details of what the administration has in mind.
The top Democrat on that panel, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who also opposed the Iran deal, took issue with Trump's zeal as well as his announcement of the suspension of U.S.-South Korea military exercises.
"In exchange for selfies in Singapore, we have undermined our maximum pressure policy and sanctions," Menendez said.
___
North Korea lauds, and basks in, Kim's summit performance
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — The series of photos on the front page of the ruling workers' party newspaper showed something North Koreans never would have imagined just months ago — their leader Kim Jong Un warmly shaking hands with President Donald Trump.
The priority treatment of what even Pyongyang is calling the "historic" meeting between Kim and Trump in Singapore underscores just how much of a propaganda coup the North saw in Tuesday's unprecedented summit.
Dubbing it the start of a new relationship between their countries, which are still technically at war, Pyongyang's first reports Wednesday stressed to the North Korean people that Trump agreed at Kim's demand to halt joint military exercises with South Korea as long as talks toward easing tensions continue and suggested that Trump also said he would lift sanctions as negations progressed.
"President Trump appreciated that an atmosphere of peace and stability was created on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, although distressed with the extreme danger of armed clash only a few months ago, thanks to the proactive peace-loving measures taken by the respected Supreme Leader from the outset of this year," said a summary of the leaders' summit by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency.
The summit capped a swift and astonishing turn of events that began on New Year's Day with a pledge by Kim to reach out to the world now that his nuclear forces have been completed. His focus on diplomacy, including earlier meetings with the leaders of China and South Korea, is a sharp contrast with his rapid-fire testing of long-range missiles and the fiery exchanges of threats and insults last year that created real fears of a war on the Korean Peninsula.
___
In SC primary, ardent Trump backer defeats Rep. Mark Sanford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rep. Mark Sanford, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, lost his South Carolina congressional seat hours after the president injected himself into the bitter Republican primary by stoking memories of the incumbent's public extramarital affair several years ago.
In the most dramatic result in primaries across five states Tuesday, Sanford was the second incumbent House Republican to lose a primary this year — the latest victim of intense divisions among the GOP in the Trump era. Though he has a generally conservative voting record, his criticism of Trump as unworthy and culturally intolerant made him a target of the president's most dedicated supporters, who often elevate loyalty over policy.
Sanford was defeated by state Rep. Katie Arrington , who spent her campaign blasting Sanford as a "Never Trumper." And hours before polls closed, Trump posted a startlingly personal attack on Twitter, calling Sanford "very unhelpful."
"He's MIA and nothing but trouble," Trump continued. "He is better off in Argentina."
The swipe was a reference to Sanford's unexplained disappearance from the state in 2009, which he later said was part of an affair he was carrying on with a woman in Argentina.
___
Saudi-led forces begin assault on Yemen port city of Hodeida
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's exiled government began an assault Wednesday morning on Yemen's port city of Hodeida, a crucial battle in the 3-year-old conflict that aid agencies warned could push the Arab world's poorest country into further chaos.
Iranian-aligned Shiite rebels known as Houthis and their allies for years have held the Red Sea port, crucial to food supplies in a nation on the brink of famine after years of war. The battle for Hodeida, if the Houthis don't withdraw, also may mark the first major street-to-street urban fighting for the Saudi-led coalition, which can be deadly for both combatants and civilians alike.
Before dawn Wednesday, convoys of vehicles appeared to be heading toward the rebel-held city, according to videos posted on social media. The sound of heavy, sustained gunfire clearly could be heard in the background.
Saudi-owned satellite news channels and later state media announced the battle had begun, citing military sources. They also reported coalition airstrikes and shelling by naval ships.
The initial battle plan appeared to involve a pincer movement. Some 2,000 troops who crossed the Red Sea from an Emirati naval base in the African nation of Eritrea landed west of the city with plans to seize Hodeida's port, Yemeni security officials said.
___
A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government. But after his historic summit on Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he described as "very smart" and having a "great personality," Trump seemed to play down the severity of human rights violations in North Korea.
"It's rough," Trump allowed after being asked about North Korea's human rights record. He then said: "It's rough in a lot of places, by the way. Not just there."
Few expected Trump to seriously raise North Korea's horrific human rights problems during his first meeting with Kim, which was mainly about addressing the threat of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons.
Still, his post-summit comments drew an angry reaction from activists, who have spent years highlighting North Korea's extensive crimes against humanity.
"By leaving human rights out of the final statement, the Trump administration effectively told North Korea that human rights are not a U.S. priority," Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia division, wrote on the group's website.
___
Anticipation surrounds Fed's rate forecasts after next hike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is set Wednesday to modestly raise its key short-term interest rate for the second time this year. But attention will be focused mainly on any hints that the Fed might accelerate its rate hikes in the coming months.
Some economists think the Fed will signal that it expects to raise rates four times this year, up from its current projection of three hikes. Others believe the central bank will stick with its projection of three rate increases, partly out of concern that rising trade tensions triggered by President Donald Trump's aggressive policies might slow global growth.
The policymakers will reveal their action in a policy statement and in updated economic forecasts, followed by a news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell. Some analysts are speculating that Powell may announce that he will begin holding a news conference after each of the eight policy meetings the Fed holds each year, rather than only once a quarter.
The Fed's meeting this week will be followed by policy meetings of two other major central banks — the European Central Bank on Thursday and the Bank of Japan on Friday. While Japan's central bank isn't expected to make any major policy shifts, anticipation is rising that the ECB may outline as early as this week plans to begin paring its bond-buying stimulus program as a prelude to ending them altogether.
When the Fed last met in May, it left its short-term rate unchanged. But it noted that inflation was edging near its 2 percent target after years of remaining undesirably low. Should inflation eventually pick up, the Fed might move to tighten credit more aggressively.
___
Dennis Hof, Nevada's most famous pimp, wins GOP primary
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pimp Dennis Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," won a Republican primary for the state Legislature on Tuesday, ousting a three-term lawmaker.
Hof defeated hospital executive James Oscarson. He'll face Democrat Lesia Romanov in November, and will be the favored candidate in the Republican-leaning Assembly district.
Hof celebrated his win at a party in Pahrump with Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss at his side.
"It's all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me," Hof told the Associated Press in a phone call. "He found the way and I jumped on it."
Hof, who wrote a book titled "The Art of the Pimp," has dubbed himself "The Trump of Pahrump," and held a rally with longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone. Hof was in the limelight in 2015, when former NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious at Hof's Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada, after a four-day, $75,000 stay.
___
Comcast bid for Fox is next after favorable AT&T ruling
NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast will likely bid for Fox's entertainment business as early as Wednesday now that a federal judge has cleared AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner.
If Comcast succeeds in outbidding Disney for Fox, a major cable distributor would control even more channels on its lineup and those of its rivals. There are fears that it could lead to higher cable bills or hinder online alternatives.
But U.S. District Judge Richard Leon cleared the AT&T deal Tuesday despite similar fears. The ruling signaled that federal regulators might have a hard time stopping companies from getting bigger by gobbling up rivals and the content they own
Comcast isn't likely the only mega-media bid in the works. There will probably be a rush to consolidate. Even if a company doesn't need to get bigger right away, it might need to do so to prevent a competitor from doing so.
Here's a look at some of the combinations that will transform the media landscape and change how people consume entertainment.
___
Made-for-TV summit puts Trump the Showman in spotlight
Andersen Air Force Base, GUAM (AP) — From the staged handshake before a watching world, to the debut of an infomercial about an imagined North Korea, the summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un was a made-for-the-cameras production.
While the Singapore sit-down at a luxury resort purported to be a serious conversation about a rising nuclear standoff, it was as much an opportunity for two decidedly unorthodox leaders to put on a show. From its start, the men embraced the power of the image over the substance, both keenly aware that the eyes of the world were fixated right where they'd intended: on them.
Each moment of the high-stakes summit at a luxury resort on a Singapore island appeared designed for the cameras. Just after its start, both men walked toward each other from opposite ends of a colonnade, pausing before a row of alternating U.S. and North Korean flags for a lengthy handshake as cameras flashed and video and photos were beamed around the world.
The image alone had deep, historic import, and surreal quality that even the leaders couldn't ignore. "I think the entire world is watching this moment," Kim said through an interpreter, comparing it to fantasy and a "science fiction movie."
Others thought of a different genre.
Comments