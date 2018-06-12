Prosecutor: Mississippi man to plead guilty in nuns' deaths

FILE - In a Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, Rodney Earl Sanders, of Kosciusko, Miss., says nothing as he leaves the Durant Municipal Building after a probable cause hearing in municipal court, in Durant, Miss. District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver tells The Associated Press on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 that Sanders, charged with killing two nuns in 2016, will plead guilty as part of an agreement that removes the possibility of the death penalty. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo