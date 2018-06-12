Parents beat a man to death, Missouri sheriff says. They said he had hit their son

A mother and father in southeast Missouri are charged with voluntary manslaughter for allegedly beating a man to death, court records say.
They got into a fight with the man, records say, because they believed he had hit their son in the face during a "Trucks Gone Wild" event at Brick's Off Road Park near Poplar Bluff.
The Butler County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against Rickey B. Holt Jr., 39, and Brenda M. Holt, 40, on Sunday. Their bail amounts were set at $100,000 each.
Both have since posted bond and have been released from jail, according to the sheriff's office. Online court records say the two are from Bunker, nearly 90 miles from where the fatal beating happened.
According to court records, the sheriff's office was called to a "possible homicide" at the truck park on Saturday.
The Holts told an investigator their son had been struck in the face by a man they didn't know. Brenda said she was at her campsite when she saw the boy running across the field toward them. He said a man had punched him in the face, prompting her husband, Rickey, to go to where the alleged assault took place. Brenda said she loaded her children in her vehicle and followed him there.
According to court records:
Rickey said he went to confront the man, who was found lying on the ground after being assaulted by two other people.
He said when he saw the man lying on the ground, he "blacked out" and started to hit the man, who was later identified by authorities as Joe Girard.
Rickey told the investigator he punched Girard several times in the face and head because of his son's alleged assault.
Girard didn't fight back and didn't say anything to him, he told the investigator.
Brenda said when she got to the scene, Girard was sitting up, covered in blood. She said she asked him why he hit her child, and he reportedly told her he hadn't.
Brenda then allegedly kicked Girard in the head. She told an investigator she was upset over her child being assaulted.
At least two witness spoke to authorities about the incident.
One witness said Rickey had struck Girard multiple times with a closed fist. Another witness said he saw Rickey jump in the air and land with both feet on top of Girard.
At the hospital, an investigator with the sheriff's office said Girard had "severe facial injuries," including eyes that were swollen shut, lacerations on his forehead and blood around his mouth and nose.
The county coroner told KFVS Girard, 41, died from asphyxiation due to blunt force trauma to the neck. The television station also reported that the Holts' son had no visible injuries.
The Holts' cases are pending in Butler County Circuit Court.
Rickey Holt is scheduled to be arraigned June 28 while Brenda Holt is scheduled to appear for a counsel status hearing June 14.
Comments