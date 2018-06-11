Drunk garbage truck driver slammed into 9 cars, cops say. He yelled ‘I didn’t do it,' witness says

It looked like a tornado may have hit a street in Brooklyn, New York City, but police say it was the work of a drunk garbage truck driver.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, police told NBC New York, when 40-year-old Anthony Castaldo slammed into nine cars — totaling four of them — a tree and a building in the Mapleton hamlet with his sanitation vehicle. He then allegedly ran away from officers who responded to the scene.
Francesca Boscarello, a resident of the area, told The New York Post that the garbage truck pushed a tree onto her front yard. She called it "disgusting." Another neighbor, identified only as Goldie, said "it sounded like an earthquake."
“Cars piled up like dominoes," she added. "It’s a miracle nobody was killed.”
An unidentified witness described the chaotic moments after the collision to ABC7.
"I come out just to see where he is," they told the TV station "I said what did you do here, how did you lose control of your car, or truck? He didn't answer me. He jumped out, ran there, went all the way around on 19th Avenue to 59th Street and that's where he ran into a chain-link fence, and that's where they subdued him."
According to The New York Post, Goldie's 11-year-old son Berel said that multiple residents on the street chased down the man, who was screaming "I didn’t do it! Somebody over there did it!"
He was subdued with a Taser and sent to Maimonides Medical Center, police told NY1. An officer fell while chasing after the man and also required treatment.
No one else was hurt in the bizarre crash.
Castaldo explained that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel, police say, but he had watery eyes, smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech.
According to NBC New York, he was arrested and faces charges of driving while drunk, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting. He was released Sunday on $5,000 bail.
Viking Sanitation, the employer of Castaldo, released a statement about the company's "long track record of safety."
"It appears that this driver failed to adhere to our standards," the statement read, "and he was immediately suspended as part of the ongoing investigation of this serious incident."
Comments