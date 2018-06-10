'Wedding Crashers' star Vince Vaughn busted at DUI stop

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town. Manhattan Beach police said Vaughn was arrested Sunday morning, June 10, 2018, at a sobriety checkpoint. AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision