Summer beer: Busch brewery in Virginia reopens to tourists

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2014, file photo, Rick Shippey, senior general manager at Anheuser-Busch's brewery, peers into a brew kettle at the facility on at the brewery's lab in Williamsburg, Va. After a 20-year hiatus, visitors can again tour the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Virginia. The company is bringing back tours of the Williamsburg facility on weekends this summer. Adults must pay $25 for the tour, which takes about 90 minutes. Michael Felberbaum, File AP Photo