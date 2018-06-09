Officials continue repairing USS Arizona Memorial

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The National Park Service is working as fast as possible to reopen access to the USS Arizona Memorial after cracks were discovered last month on the floating concrete pier near the metal access ramp, officials said. Visitors to the memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu are taken on a 15-minute narrated tour of Battleship Row instead of the usual docking at the site, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday, June 8, 2018. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo