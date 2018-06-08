Homelessness, welfare get boost in California budget deal

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown points to a chart showing the growth of the state's Rainy Day fund as as he discusses his proposed 2018-19 state budget at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown and legislative leaders say they've reached an agreement on a state budget for California. Brown announced the deal Friday, June 8, 2018, but released few details. He says the agreement boosts funding for schools and universities, creates an online community college, adds to the rainy day fund, expands subsidized child care and combats homelessness and poverty. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo