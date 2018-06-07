Not voting could jeopardize future votes in some US states

FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Jon Husted, Republican candidate for Ohio Lieutenant Governor, addresses supporters during the primary election in Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on whether Americans can jeopardize their right to vote by not voting. The justices are considering a lawsuit against Ohio’s secretary of state overflagging registered voters after they have missed one federal general election. If they don’t respond to mailed notices and don’t vote in the next two federal elections, they can be purged from voter rolls. Bryan Woolston, File AP Photo