Cop delivered a baby 27 years ago. Now the baby's a trooper — who just pulled him over

It was just a routine traffic stop.
Yet what happened when a New Jersey trooper stopped a driver for a minor tinted windows infraction quickly went viral this week.
It all began when driver Matthew Bailly told the trooper that he was a retired Piscataway, N.J., police officer.
Trooper Michael Patterson replied that he was from the same town.
Where in Piscataway? Bailly asked.
"Poe Place," Patterson replied.
Bailly told the trooper that he was a rookie cop when he helped deliver a baby on that street 27 years ago, according to a New Jersey State Police Facebook post on Wednesday of the June 1 traffic stop.
Bailly even described to the trooper the color and style of the house and the baby’s name, "Michael," according to the post.
Patterson extended his hand and replied: “My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me.”
The Facebook post drew 23,000 likes and 9,500 shares by Thursday night.
"We’re not sure what the odds are of this happening — maybe they’re close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning—but it happened," the New Jersey State Police said in the post.
The trooper's mother, Karen Patterson, was out shopping when she went into labor on Oct. 5, 1991, according the Facebook post, which was reported by CNN on Thursday. CNN reported that no citation was given during the June 1 stop.
"She barely made it home," the New Jersey State Police Facebook account continued of that harrowing October day in 1991. Bobby Patterson, the trooper's father, "rushed outside, picked up his wife, and carried her inside the house. He then called the doctor who talked Officer Bailly through the birth."
After last week's chance encounter, the trooper and his mom visited Bailly and his wife at their home. They took pictures that the New Jersey State Police shared on Facebook on Wednesday.
"They all felt this story was so uplifting, it needed to be shared, and we agree!" the state police said. "After all, as a police officer, you don’t always get a chance to have a moment like this with people you once helped in your career!"
