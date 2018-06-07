Man dragged flaming air conditioner into a hallway. It was a deadly mistake, NY officials say

Isaac Floyd, 36, carefully pulled a fiery air conditioner through the front door of his New York City apartment on Wednesday, video shows. Then he went back inside.
He had just dragged the portable air conditioner through the cluttered apartment, starting more fires in the home as he made his way into the hallway, according to the New York City Fire Department. Video released Thursday by the department shows flames shooting from the device.
Floyd left the flaming air conditioner in the hallway and went back into the home where he and his mother, Natalie Floyd, 59, stayed while they called 911, officials said. The New York Daily News identified the victims.
Neighbors told ABC 7 they heard a loud noise in the middle of the night. “I heard a boom, it woke me up and I went to my door,” resident Petr Antuyne told the news station. "I cracked my door, smoke was coming in and then I realized we had a fire,” Antuyne said.
By the time fire crews arrived at the Brooklyn six-story apartment building, the blaze had created “extremely dangerous conditions" that briefly trapped a firefighter, said Deputy Chief Stephen Moro, PIX 11 reported.
“A lot of clutter from floor to ceiling, which made our operations extremely difficult,” Moro said.
Firefighters found Natalie Floyd after putting out the blaze, ABC 7 reported. She died at the scene. Crews tried to save Isaac and took him to the hospital. But he also didn’t make it, officials said.
The department warned against trying to “fight a fire yourself," and urge people to “leave immediately” if a fire starts in the home.
The fire was ruled an accident, according to the department.
