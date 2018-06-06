Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

FILE - In this March 5, 2008, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals special assistant to the general manager Red Schoendienst sits in the team's dugout at Roger Dean Stadium during the Cardinals' spring training game in Jupiter, Fla., against the Washington Nationals. Schoendienst, the Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018. He was 95. The Cardinals announced Schoendienst's death before the top of the third inning during their game against the Miami Marlins. James A. Finley AP Photo