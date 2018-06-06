Contenders await ballot counting in San Francisco mayor race

FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018, file photo, mayoral candidate Mark Leno poses in the Castro District of San Francisco. San Francisco voters are electing a new mayor in a contest hastily placed on the June 5 ballot after the unexpected death of Mayor Ed Lee in December. San Francisco could make history by electing its first African-American woman, Asian-American woman or openly gay man for mayor. The city has enormous wealth thanks to a flourishing economy led by the tech industry, but it's also plagued by rampant homelessness. This mayor's race is the city's first competitive mayoral race in 15 years. Eric Risberg AP Photo