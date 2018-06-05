Business sector pick Breed leads San Francisco mayor's race

Early returns show business community favorite London Breed leading in the race for San Francisco mayor, with more liberal Democrats Mark Leno and Jane Kim trailing in second and third place.
Breed, 43, would make history as the city's first African-American female mayor. She had about 36 percent of the vote with about 80,000 ballots counted Tuesday night.
Mark Leno, a former state senator, was in second place with 27 percent of the vote and San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim had 18 percent.
San Francisco uses an unusual ranked-choice voting system in which voters select their top-three favorites. The candidates with the least votes are eliminated in rounds until there's a winner.
Dozens of people stood in long lines in San Francisco's City Hall on Tuesday, waiting to vote for a new mayor.
San Francisco has enormous wealth thanks to a flourishing economy led by the tech industry, but it's also plagued by rampant homelessness and deep pockets of poverty.
Alyssa Sewlal, a 32-year-old Democrat who works for a public policy nonprofit, voted for Breed partly because she has received support from former Republican President Ronald Reagan's secretary of state, George Shultz.
"There's nothing wrong with her getting support from both sides," Sewlal said.
Jules Mancilla has lived in the same apartment for 15 years. She said she feels grateful for rent control since she has witnessed San Francisco housing prices skyrocket and many of her friends move away.
The 56-year-old permit consultant for a San Francisco firm voted for Leno because of his extensive political experience and his plans to address homelessness.
"I see so much homelessness, drug use, trash of various types on the street, and I really feel that Mark Leno cares about the city in that way," she said, noting that the city has lost its "luster" since she moved there in 1981.
Mancilla ranked Kim as her second choice. She rejected Breed because of the big business money supporting her candidacy.
The leading candidates are Breed, president of the Board of Supervisors who briefly served as interim mayor after Lee's death; Kim, a San Francisco supervisor and daughter of Korean immigrants; and Leno, an openly gay candidate who entered the mayor's race long before Lee's death.
All three are Democrats, but Breed is backed by the establishment business community while Leno and Kim are favored by more liberal elements of the party, including tenants and critics of tech companies such as Airbnb and Uber.
A fourth candidate, Angela Alioto, served as a supervisor in the late 1980s and 1990s and her father, Joe, was mayor from 1968 to 1976.
In California, ballots postmarked by June 5 and received by Friday are accepted. John Arntz, the director of the Department of Elections in San Francisco, has said a winner might not be known for days.
In 2010, Jean Quan became the mayor of nearby Oakland when she scored enough second- and third-place votes to beat the candidate with the most first-place votes.
In this race, Kim and Leno are deploying a similar tactic and have asked supporters to vote for the other as their No. 2 choice on the ballot.
This version corrects the spelling of San Francisco elections director John Arntz.
