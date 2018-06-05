Democrat Feinstein wins California US Senate primary

FILE - In this March 27, 2018 file photo, Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein addresses reporters after hosting a roundtable discussion on gun safety with gun violence survivors, family members, activists and medical personnel at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Feinstein is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon, currently California state Senate president pro tem, in the upcoming California Primary on June 5. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo