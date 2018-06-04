Thief stole car, abandoned it and fled — until a glowing Lyft sign gave him away, cops say

A suspected car thief tried fleeing Oregon police last week — but his ill-fated getaway attempt led cops to yet another suspected car thief, police said.

Just after midnight on May 31, a man driving a stolen car managed to elude police in Gresham, Oregon, according to the city’s police department. Shortly after the man got away, officers found the car he had stolen — but by then, the vehicle was unoccupied.

That’s when officers set up a perimeter in the area, hoping they could catch the suspected car thief before he got too far from the abandoned car, police said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It only took minutes for officers to spot something suspicious: A man matching the description of the car thief was getting into what looked like a Lyft ridesharing vehicle, according to police.

After officers pulled over the car with a Lyft sign on it, they identified the passenger — Corey Johnson, 21 — as the car-stealing suspect from earlier in the night, police said.

Corey Johnson, 21 Gresham Police Department

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude, unlawful use of a vehicle and other charges.





Officers also discovered that the woman driving the second vehicle — Stephanie Schramm, 38 — wasn’t even a Lyft driver, and that the car she was using was stolen, as well, police said.

Schramm was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a police officer, unlawful use of a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, police said.

Police said trying to lay low in a vehicle affixed with a vibrant sign wasn’t the best idea.

“When it’s better to blend in, the brightly glowing Lyft sign might stand out a little,” the Gresham Police Department wrote in a post Monday on Facebook. “Thank you for posting the large look at me sign on your dash.”

Stephanie Schramm, 38 Gresham Police Department

It’s not Schramm’s first traffic-related run-in with police this year, KPTV reports.





Schramm was arrested in April after police said they tried to pull her over for driving poorly and without her lights on, the TV station reports. She tried to “aggressively” drive around spike strips authorities laid out to stop her, but ultimately crashed the vehicle she was driving, police said.

Schramm faced even more charges in connection with the earlier arrest, KATU reports — including attempting to elude on foot, reckless driving, criminal mischief, meth possession and more, police said.