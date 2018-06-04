The Latest: Jimmy Fallon speaks to Parkland school grads

FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to join the U.S. Army before the shooting, has withdrawn his enlistment and will now work for the March for Our Lives movement. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo