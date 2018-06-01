Hawaii volcano lava burns 2 buildings at geothermal plant

In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, crews make visual observations of lava activity at fissure 8, Thursday, May 31, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Fountain heights Thursday morning continued to reach 230 to 260 feet (70 to 80 meters) above ground level. The fountaining feeds a lava flow that is moving to the northeast along Highway 132 into the area of Noni Farms road. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)