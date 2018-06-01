Jessica L. Patterson, 35, of St. Charles County, Missouri
Mother of 5 accused of exposing 1-year-old daughter to meth, Missouri cops say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

June 01, 2018 02:58 PM

A mother of five in the St. Louis area has been charged after reports say one of her children tested positive for methamphetamine.

Prosecutors in St. Charles County, Missouri, charged Jessica L. Patterson with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child on Wednesday, online court records show.

Citing court records, KMOV reported Patterson's 1-year-old daughter was taken to the St. Louis Children's Hospital earlier this week for a seizure.

Patterson, 35, allegedly told authorities she had snorted meth at a neighbor's home and didn't wash her hands before touching her daughter's blankets and bottle, according to KMOV.

Hospital staff said the seizure the girl suffered was related to drug exposure, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Reports said Patterson is facing multiple investigations by the Missouri Department of Social Services and had recently been arrested in another incident days before her daughter's seizure.

According to the Post-Dispatch, police took Patterson into custody after she had passed out in a vehicle outside a Home Depot store. Her 3-year-old son had been found wandering in the parking lot. Patterson has not been charged in that matter.

Patterson remained in jail Friday. Her bond was set at $20,000, cash only.

She is scheduled to appear in court June 6.

