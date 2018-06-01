In this undated photo released by Northrop Grumman Corporation shows the first two operational MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance and patrol aircrafts that Northrop Grumman has delivered to the US Navy in Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif. The first MQ-4C Triton arrived at Point Mugu last November and the second arrived in April. Builder Northrop Grumman says the single-engine jet can stay aloft for more than 24 hours.
Navy marks Triton arrival at Southern California base

June 01, 2018 08:40 PM

POINT MUGU, Calif.

Two of the Navy's large unmanned surveillance and patrol aircraft are now housed at a repurposed hangar at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu in Southern California.

Rear Adm. William W. Wheeler said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday that the MQ-4C Triton will provide fleet commanders an unprecedented awareness of maritime battle space.

The first MQ-4C Triton arrived at Point Mugu last November and the second arrived in April. They are controlled from a Navy base in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Triton has a wingspan of 130.9 feet (39.9 meters), is 47.6 feet (14.5 meet) long and can fly at altitudes up to 56,500 feet (17.2 kilometers). Builder Northrop Grumman said the single-engine jet can stay aloft for more than 24 hours.

