He went to check on his home Kilauea destroyed. Then another man started shooting.

A man who lived in Leilani Estates told police he was looking at his lava-destroyed home with acquaintances when he was assaulted by a man who fired shots at his group, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.
John Hubbard, a 61-year-old man who also lives in Leilani Estates, was arrested on suspicion of charges including first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree robbery, failure to register a firearm, failure to obtain a gun permit and using a firearm while committing a separate felony, according to KHON 2.
The victim told police that they were surveying the area of his former home when a man approached them in a pickup truck, according to West Hawaii Today.
In a video posted to Facebook by Ethan O. Edwards, a white-haired man identified as John Hubbard pulls out a gun, points and waves it at the other man and pushes him several times. Gunshots can be heard on the video, and the older man yells "Get the f--- out of here!" even after the younger man screams, "I live here!"
"Happy to be alive," Edwards wrote in the caption. "This situation is really beginning to take its toll psychologically and the bad weather is contributing to emotional tensions."
Police said no one was hurt by the gunfire, though the victim did suffer non life-threatening injuries from the assault.
Hawaii County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno told Hawaii News Now that he could "see it coming."
"They've got this live volcano in their backyard," he told the outlet. "They feel like, they see strange people in their subdivision, whether it's people just wanted to go see lava or criminals...and they try to protect stuff."
About 75 homes have been destroyed since the eruption began on May 3, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
