Sign was whisked away in 2012's Hurricane Sandy. It just showed up across the Atlantic

The folks at Diane Turton, Realtors are celebrating that they have finally become "a truly global real estate company."
The reason? One of the New Jersey-based company's signs showed up on a beach in France — over five years after Hurricane Sandy whisked it away in 2012.
The company heralded the remarkable find on its Facebook page, writing that the sign was one of the "waterfront listings during Hurricane Sandy."
New Jersey is roughly 3,700 miles from France across the Atlantic Ocean, according to Google.
A man named Hannes Frank found the signage on a beach in Bordeaux, France, and reached out to realtor company, marketing director Perry Beneduce told the Asbury Park Press. The company received Frank's email about two weeks ago, Beneduce said, and began trying to determine if it was really their sign.
Metadata on the photos shows they were taken in France, WABC reported.
Beneduce told the newspaper that the sign's design matches the one they used before Hurricane Sandy hit — and that there was only one house at the time of the hurricane that would have had the sign. That house, which is 2,500 square feet, sold in May 2013.
The marketing director said in an interview with NJ.com that there was no damage to that property inCedar Crest Drive in Brielle, aside from the missing sign.
The company even posted an image on Facebook to show the perilous journey the sign took to arrive on a faraway beach.
The Facebook post has since garnered nearly 300 shares and over 400 reactions.
One woman remarked that the "power of the ocean is amazing."
"Still have my 93 year old mom in NC who was evacuated from Bay Head (in New Jersey)," she wrote on Facebook.
A second person replied: "Thank goodness she didn’t 'wash up' somewhere!"
