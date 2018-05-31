What you need to know about kratom as the feds crack down on the herbal supplement

What is Kratom? The FDA says this herbal supplement is an opioid Concerns about health risks and potential abuse of the herbal supplement Kratom manifested in an FDA public-health advisory last year. Music courtesy of Bensound.com. Jason Boatright ×

SHARE COPY LINK Concerns about health risks and potential abuse of the herbal supplement Kratom manifested in an FDA public-health advisory last year. Music courtesy of Bensound.com. Jason Boatright