An NC teen planned to stop a school shooter. He got arrested instead.

Rumors that a gunman intended to attack a North Carolina high school on Tuesday prompted one 16-year-old boy to try and save his fellow students.

However, that plan ended up getting Alan Edwardo, Jr., of Hampstead arrested, after Pender County deputies found him in possession of the gun he intended to use to save the day at Topsail High, reported TV station WWAY.

He was charged with possessing a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle on educational property, the station reported.

The arrest came just 10 days after 10 people were killed and 10 others injured during a mass shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. The shooter in that case was a 17-year-old junior, armed with a shotgun and .38 caliber revolver.

Edwardo was one of two students arrested with weapons during the code red lock down Tuesday on the campus of Topsail High, according to TV station WECT.

The other, 18-year-old Bryce Matthew Sheehan of Hampstead, was found in his vehicle with four knifes, including a large knife strapped to his leg, WECT reported. He was charged with possession of a weapon that is not a firearm on educational property, the station reported.

Topsail High was put on lockdown shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, after a tipster warned authorities a Topsail High student was headed to school with weapons, WECT reported. On Wednesday, the station reported it was Sheehan's mother who alerted authorities to the potential threat.

It was during the search for an armed student that a witness told deputies Edwardo was seen "driving erratically" and putting something suspicious in the back of his vehicle, reported WWAY. Deputies stopped his vehicle and discovered the rifle inside, the station reported.

Edwardo told deputies that he heard there was a code red lock down at the school and "brought the gun with him to stop the potential school shooter," reported the Port City Daily.

He released from jail after posting $2,000 bail, reported the Wilmington Star News.